UK to publish legal position on N. Ireland trade plan shortly

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-05-2022 13:05 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 13:01 IST
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The British government will publish its legal position on proposed legislation to override parts of the Brexit divorce deal relating to Northern Ireland, foreign secretary Liz Truss told the BBC on Wednesday.

"We are very clear that that is legal under international law and we will publish a legal statement very shortly outlining the government's legal position," she said. She did not specify which day the government would publish the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

