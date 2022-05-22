Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-05-2022 23:59 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 23:59 IST
Army chief visits forward areas along LoC
Army chief General Manoj Pande visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir on Sunday and was briefed on the prevailing security situation.

Pande arrived in Srinagar on Saturday on his maiden visit to Kashmir after taking over as the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) on April 30.

''On the second day of his visit, General Manoj Pande, #COAS visited forward areas along Line of Control & formations in hinterland and was briefed by the local Commanders on the existing security situation. #COAS exhorted all ranks to keep working with the same zeal & enthusiasm,” the Additional Directorate General of Public Information of the Army tweeted.

The Army chief undertook a first-hand assessment of formations along the LoC in north Kashmir on Saturday and was briefed on the security situation and operational preparedness.

