Russian troops slowly advancing towards centre of Sievierodonetsk - governor

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 31-05-2022 11:15 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 11:13 IST
Russian troops slowly advancing towards centre of Sievierodonetsk - governor
Russian troops are slowly advancing towards the center of the city of Sievierodonetsk in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region, regional governor Serhiy Gaidai told Ukrainian state television on Tuesday.

Gaidai said Ukrainian troops defending Sievierodonetsk were not at risk of being encircled as they could retreat to Lysychansk across the river.

