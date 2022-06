Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia region to nationalise Ukraine's assets - RIA

The administration in the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine plans to take over state assets, including strategic firms, land and natural resources, the RIA news agency quoted the administration as saying on Thursday.

Russia claimed full control of the Kherson region in March and holds parts of the Zaporizhzhia region to the northeast.

