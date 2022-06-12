Karnataka CM lays foundation stone for RR Nagar Grade Separator, says works would be completed in time-bound manner

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday laid foundation stone for RR Nagar Grade Separator and said that works which have been launched for development of Bengaluru would be completed in a time-bound manner. The Chief Minister in his address after laying the foundation stone for a Grade Separator at RR Nagar Arch and Diversion Drain at Hosakerehalli and Kenchenahalli lakes, said, "RR Nagar is a densely populated area with huge traffic congestion. The traffic snarl extends from Kengari to Town Hall. The Grade Separator would not only help in easing the traffic congestion at RR Nagar, but in a wider area of the city."

He further said that the work on the eight-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway would be completed in the next four-five months. "Once these two works are completed the traffic could have a smooth flow upto Town Hall from RR Nagar as it would become a long signal-free corridor," Bommai said.

He said that the State government has laid special emphasis on the development of Bengaluru. "It has been decided to draw up a special plan for the development of roads and traffic management, the Prime Minister is set to lay the foundation stone for Satellite Town Ring Road project too on June 21 along with the foundation stones for Suburban Rail project and Peripheral Ring Road project on the same day. These works would decongest the traffic considerably in the city," he added.

Ministers V Somanna, R Ashok, Muniratna and senior officials were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

