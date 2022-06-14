Parliament's monsoon session likely from third week of July

The monsoon session of Parliament is likely to start from the third week of July and conclude by the second week of August, sources said on Tuesday.

However, they said the final call on this is yet to be taken.

The session might start from July 18, the date of polling for the presidential election, and conclude by August 12, the sources said.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs recommends the dates for the sessions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)