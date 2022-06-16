American arrested in UP while trying to illegally cross over to Nepal

An American, who had been staying illegally in India for almost seven years, was arrested here while trying to cross over to Nepal on a fake visa and passport documents, a senior official said on Thursday. The 51-year-old man was nabbed from Sonauli here on the India-Nepal border on Wednesday evening. Sonauli is a common transit point between the two countries. ''Alan Byde Knox, a citizen of America, who was on his way to Nepal from Mumbai, was arrested last evening by the immigration department in Sonauli area as his visa papers and passport were found to be fake,'' Station House Officer (SHO), Sonauli police station, Manoj Kumar Rai said. Knox has been booked under Sections 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and under Section 14 (Penalty for contravention of provisions of the act) of The Foreigners Act.

''The Intelligence Bureau has been informed about the matter and he is being questioned,'' an official of the local intelligence unit said. According to police, Knox had entered India on June 27, 2015, and stayed in several big cities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)