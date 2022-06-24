More U.S. cabinet-level officials to visit the Pacific island region
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2022 01:12 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 01:12 IST
- Country:
- United States
White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Thursday he expects to see more U.S. cabinet-level officials visiting Pacific island countries as the United States seeks to step up its engagement in the region.
Campbell made the remark at a Center for Strategic and International Studies event in Washington.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. mission to Palestinians renamed, will report directly to Washington
White House expects COVID vaccine orders for children under 5 to pick up
Washington Post fires reporter in center of online battle
Quad important for ‘free and open’ Indo-Pacific: Japan PM Kishida
Pakistan rejects Washington's report on religious freedom