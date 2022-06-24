Assam Rifles & Mizoram Police seize heroin worth Rs 55 lakh

Assam Rifles in a joint operation with Mizoram Police seized heroin worth Rs 55 lakh in the international market from near the Myanmar border in Mizoram's Champhai district, an officer said on Friday.

Acting on specific information the security forces seized 110 gm of heroin from the possession of two persons in east Mizoram's Champhai district on Wednesday, the officer said.

The heroin was believed to be smuggled from Myanmar, he said.

The seized heroin and the two accused were handed over to Champhai Police, the officer said.

