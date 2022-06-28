Left Menu

Presence of Russia in North Africa is increasing, Spanish Foreign Minister says

Jose Manuel Albares
  • Spain

The presence of Russia in countries of North Africa is increasing, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Tuesday.

"There is a growing Russian presence in Africa, in North African countries," he told Antena3 TV station in Madrid, hours before a NATO Summit is held in the Spanish capital.

