Presence of Russia in North Africa is increasing, Spanish Foreign Minister says
The presence of Russia in countries of North Africa is increasing, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Tuesday.
"There is a growing Russian presence in Africa, in North African countries," he told Antena3 TV station in Madrid, hours before a NATO Summit is held in the Spanish capital.
