China, India effectively managed, controlled differences - Wang Yi

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-07-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 20:17 IST
  • China

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Indian counterpart on Thursday that both their countries had effectively managed and controlled their differences.

Bilateral relations have generally shown momentum in recovery, Wang told Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia.

