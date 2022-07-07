China, India effectively managed, controlled differences - Wang Yi
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-07-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 20:17 IST
- Country:
- China
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Indian counterpart on Thursday that both their countries had effectively managed and controlled their differences.
Bilateral relations have generally shown momentum in recovery, Wang told Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japanese fugitive accused of fraud deported from Indonesia
Indonesia president to push for peace with Ukraine, Russia visits -minister
G20 chair Indonesia to push for peace with Ukraine, Russia visits
Indonesian leader to travel to Russia, Ukraine
Japan suspect in COVID relief fraud deported by Indonesia