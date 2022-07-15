Left Menu

Bus driver, conductor thrashed over honking dispute in Gurugram

A city bus driver and conductor were brutally thrashed by a group of men here for honking at a motorcycle driven by one of them, police said on Thursday.The incident, which took place near the Maruti Kunj Colony here on July 10, was caught on the CCTV camera installed in the bus, they said.According to a complaint filed by bus driver Mukesh Singh, a resident of Rajasthans Alwar, he honked several times at a motorcycle whose driver was driving in the middle of the road.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 15-07-2022 01:05 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 01:05 IST
A city bus driver and conductor were brutally thrashed by a group of men here for honking at a motorcycle driven by one of them, police said on Thursday.

The incident, which took place near the Maruti Kunj Colony here on July 10, was caught on the CCTV camera installed in the bus, they said.

According to a complaint filed by bus driver Mukesh Singh, a resident of Rajasthan's Alwar, he honked several times at a motorcycle whose driver was driving in the middle of the road. He asked the motorcycle driver to drive properly, which angered him.

The motorcycle driver first thrashed Singh. When the bus conductor, Mohit, a resident of Jhajjar, intervened, the accused assaulted him too. Later, an SUV reached the spot and its occupants thrashed Mohit, the complaint stated.

The accused threatened to kill Singh and Mohit before fleeing with some bus tickets and cash worth around Rs 2,500, it said.

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered at Bhondsi police station against unidentified persons. An investigation is underway to identify the accused, the police said.

