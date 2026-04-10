Maharashtra Congress Steps Aside in Baramati Bypoll: A Gesture of Respect

The Maharashtra Congress has strategically withdrawn its candidate from the Baramati bypoll out of respect for the late former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. Harshwardhan Sapkal, president of Maharashtra Congress, stated that the decision followed discussions with national leaders and was influenced by emotional appeals surrounding Pawar's tragic passing.

Initially firm on contesting the April 23 by-election, the Congress changed its course to grant a clear path for Sunetra Pawar, the ruling NCP candidate and widow of Ajit Pawar. The decision, Sapkal affirmed, was made under 'positive circumstances' and showcases the party's commitment to strengthening its position in the region for future contests, aiming for victory in 2029.

In a bid to address the plane crash incident that claimed Ajit Pawar's life, Sapkal met with NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, advocating for proper legal action. Despite resistance from the Maharashtra government, a zero FIR has been filed by Karnataka authorities, following Sapkal's discussions with the Karnataka home minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)