Left Menu

Rajnath Singh approves hike in financial aid to orphaned children of ex-servicemen

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 19:26 IST
Rajnath Singh approves hike in financial aid to orphaned children of ex-servicemen
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday approved increasing the monthly financial aid to the orphaned children of ex-servicemen to Rs 3,000 from Rs 1,000.

The scheme to provide this financial help is run by the Kendriya Sainik Board (KSB) and funded by Raksha Mantri Ex-Servicemen Welfare Fund.

''Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the enhancement of the financial aid to the orphaned children of ex-servicemen from Rs 1,000 per month to Rs 3,000 per month,'' the defence ministry said in a statement.

''This will enable orphaned children to lead a better life with respect and honour,'' it said.

The scheme is meant for orphaned children aged below 21 years in the case of sons or unmarried daughters.

The applications for availing benefits under this scheme are recommended by the respective Zila Sainik Board.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral arms

This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral a...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

 Chile

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022