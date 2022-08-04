Guv administers oath to new judges of AP HC
Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Thursday administered the oath of office to four judges and three additional judges appointed newly to the state High Court.
The new judges were sworn-in at an official function at Tummalapalli vari Kshetrayya Kalakshetram in Vijayawada.
Adusumilli Venkata Ravindrababu, Vakkalagadda Radhakrishna Krupasagar, Bandaru Syamsundar, and Vutukuru Srinivas were sworn-in as judges of the High Court.
Boppana Varahalakshmi Narasimha Chakravarthi, Tallapragada Mallikarjuna Rao, and Duppala Venkata Ramana, were sworn in as Additional Judges of the High Court.
With this, the total number of judges in the High Court, including the Chief Justice, went up to 30.
Judges of the High Court, Registrar General Y Lakshmana Rao, senior bureaucrats, and others attended the function.
