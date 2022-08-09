Loud explosions heard near Russian military airbase in Crimea - witnesses
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-08-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 18:19 IST
Three local witnesses told Reuters they had heard several loud explosions and seen black smoke rising from the direction of a Russian military airbase at Novofedorivka in western Crimea on Tuesday.
Videos shared on social media also showed a plume of smoke in the area. Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.
