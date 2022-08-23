Left Menu

Indian Coast Guard rescues 32 Bangladeshi fishermen

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 21:34 IST
Indian Coast Guard rescues 32 Bangladeshi fishermen
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Coast Guard on Tuesday rescued 32 Bangladeshi fishermen and handed them over to the authorities of the neighbouring country, the Ministry of Defence said.

Indian Coast Guard Ship Varad rescued the Bangladeshi fishermen after their boats capsized at the Indo-Bangla International Maritime Boundary Line.

''Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued 32 Bangladeshi fishermen and handed (them) over to Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) today in accordance with the existing Memorandum of Understanding between the two Coast Guards,'' the ministry said.

It said the Bangladesh Coast Guard has thanked the Indian Coast Guard for their humanitarian role in saving the lives of the Bangladeshi fishermen.

''The Bangladeshi fishermen's boats capsized during cyclonic weather/depression, which travelled along the coast of Bangladesh and West Bengal between August 19 to 20. Most of these fishermen were found clinging on to nets/floats, in turbulent sea,'' the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

 Global
2
Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

 United States
3
WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case - WHO; Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case in citizen returning from abroad - ministry and more

Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022