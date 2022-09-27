Left Menu

French Finance Minister Le Maire hopes Italy's Meloni wil continue reforms started by Draghi

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-09-2022 12:13 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 12:08 IST
French Finance Minister Le Maire hopes Italy's Meloni wil continue reforms started by Draghi
Bruno Le Maire Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • France

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said he hoped Giorgia Meloni, who is set to become Italy's first woman prime minister, will continue the reforms started by Mario Draghi, adding he was not concerned over the stability of the euro zone.

"We will judge it on its actions," Le Maire told France Inter radio, commenting on the new Italian government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gunman opens fire at school in Russia's Izhevsk: Russian media cites local police

Gunman opens fire at school in Russia's Izhevsk: Russian media cites local p...

 Russian Federation
2
Govt decides to extend Foreign Trade Policy by 6 months

Govt decides to extend Foreign Trade Policy by 6 months

 India
3
Hubble snaps a spectacular spiral galaxy 300 million light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps a spectacular spiral galaxy 300 million light-years from Earth

 Global
4
Cricket-Onus on batters not to leave non-striker's end too soon: MCC

Cricket-Onus on batters not to leave non-striker's end too soon: MCC

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022