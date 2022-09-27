French Finance Minister Le Maire hopes Italy's Meloni wil continue reforms started by Draghi
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said he hoped Giorgia Meloni, who is set to become Italy's first woman prime minister, will continue the reforms started by Mario Draghi, adding he was not concerned over the stability of the euro zone.
"We will judge it on its actions," Le Maire told France Inter radio, commenting on the new Italian government.
