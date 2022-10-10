Left Menu

Zelenskiy: Agreed with Germany's Scholz on urgent meeting of G7 over Russia's attacks

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 10-10-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 14:40 IST
Volodymyr Zelensky (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that he had agreed with Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the need for an urgent meeting of the Group of Seven (G7) of the world's advanced economies over Russia's attacks on Ukraine on Monday.

"Agreed with Chancellor @OlafScholz of Germany holding presidency of G7 on an urgent meeting of the Group," Zelenskiy said on Twitter.

"My speech is scheduled, in which I'll tell about the terrorist attacks by RF (Russia Federation). We also discussed the issue of increasing pressure on RF & aid in restoring damaged infrastructure."

