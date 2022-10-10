Kremlin says Putin may meet Turkey's Erdogan at Kazakhstan summit
The Kremlin said on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin may meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at a security summit in Kazakhstan's capital of Astana this week.
When asked about whether they could discuss Erdogan's proposals to host talks on Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters this was possible.
