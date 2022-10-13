Germany, 13 NATO allies aim to jointly procure air defence systems

Germany and 13 NATO allies on Thursday signed a letter of intent for the joint procurement of air defence systems in the category of systems such as Arrow 3 and Patriot.

The signing ceremony took place at NATO's headquarters in Brussels. The participating countries are Germany, Britain, Slovakia, Norway, Latvia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Belgium, Czechia, Finland, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Romania and Slovenia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)