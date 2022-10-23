Mumbai: Man arrested in cheating case; fake documents seized
The Mumbai police have arrested a man from Pune in connection with a case of cheating, an official said on Sunday.
The Dindoshi police on Saturday arrested the man and seized fake Aadhaar and PAN cards and other fabricated documents from him, an official said. An FIR under sections 420 (cheating), 177 (knowingly furnishing false information), 192 (fabricating false evidence), 199 (false statement made in declaration) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code have been registered against the accused, he said.
The accused was produced before a court, which remanded him to four days police custody, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.
