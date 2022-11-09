Left Menu

Iran calls for deeper energy, trade ties with Russia -Nournews

Iran's top security official Ali Shamkhani called on Wednesday for deeper ties in energy, transportation, agriculture, trade and banking with Russia, according to NourNews, affiliated with the country's top security body. Shamkhani spoke after a meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev in Tehran.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 17:55 IST
Iran calls for deeper energy, trade ties with Russia -Nournews
Iran's top security official Ali Shamkhani called on Wednesday for deeper ties in energy, transportation, agriculture, trade and banking with Russia, according to NourNews, affiliated with the country's top security body.

Shamkhani spoke after a meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev in Tehran. The two also discussed the situation in Ukraine and measures to combat "Western interference" in their internal affairs, Russian state media reported.

"Iran welcomes and supports any initiative that leads to a ceasefire and peace between Russia and Ukraine based on dialogue and is ready to play a role in ending the war," Shamkhani added. Kyiv and the West say Russia has used Iranian Shahed-136 drones to target Ukraine's energy infrastructure in a series of attacks over recent weeks that have forced Ukraine to introduce rolling blackouts in major cities, including the capital, to preserve power.

Patrushev, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, also met Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran. Russia has accelerated its efforts to build economic, trade and political relations with Iran and other non-Western countries since it invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, as part of a drive to destroy what it calls U.S. "hegemony" and build a new international order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

