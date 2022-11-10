Left Menu

Transparency International seeks probe of Madagascar's lychee market

Transparency International has called for an investigation of possible criminal actions in Madagascar's lychee trade - historically an important part of the country's agricultural industry - the anti-corruption group said on Thursday. The group has sent submissions to the office of France's national financial prosecutor and Madagascar's anti-graft court, it added in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2022 12:28 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 12:27 IST
Transparency International seeks probe of Madagascar's lychee market
Transparency International Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Madagascar

Transparency International has called for an investigation of possible criminal actions in Madagascar's lychee trade - historically an important part of the country's agricultural industry - the anti-corruption group said on Thursday.

The group has sent submissions to the office of France's national financial prosecutor and Madagascar's anti-graft court, it added in a statement. The organization said it wanted to probe links between French companies involved in Madagascar's lychee industry and other organizations in the African country, in case there was any corruption that deprived Madagascar farmers of earning their fair share of the money.

"Most profits of the lucrative lychee trade between Madagascar and the EU are concentrated in the hands of a few powerful and politically connected individuals – at the expense of tens of thousands of small-scale lychee producers and collectors who do not get their fair share," said Ketakandriana Rafitoson, executive director of Transparency International Madagascar. "We call on the French and Malagasy authorities to investigate and take appropriate measures to bring justice, fairness and transparency to the lychee sector," added Robinson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022