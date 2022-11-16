Left Menu

Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

The death toll rose to 10 in the stone quarry collapse in South Mizorams Hnahthial district as two more bodies were recovered from the site, an official said on Wednesday.My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones due to the tragic stone quarry collapse in Mizoram.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 16-11-2022 12:37 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 12:36 IST
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the stone quarry collapse in Mizoram. He also said the injured persons in the tragic incident would be given Rs 50,000 each. The death toll rose to 10 in the stone quarry collapse in South Mizoram's Hnahthial district as two more bodies were recovered from the site, an official said on Wednesday.

"My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones due to the tragic stone quarry collapse in Mizoram. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh would be given from PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the PM said on Twitter. Of the deceased, five are from West Bengal, two each from Jharkhand and neighbouring Assam and one from Mizoram's Lunglei district, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India
4
China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022