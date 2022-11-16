Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased
The death toll rose to 10 in the stone quarry collapse in South Mizorams Hnahthial district as two more bodies were recovered from the site, an official said on Wednesday.My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones due to the tragic stone quarry collapse in Mizoram.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the stone quarry collapse in Mizoram. He also said the injured persons in the tragic incident would be given Rs 50,000 each. The death toll rose to 10 in the stone quarry collapse in South Mizoram's Hnahthial district as two more bodies were recovered from the site, an official said on Wednesday.
"My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones due to the tragic stone quarry collapse in Mizoram. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh would be given from PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the PM said on Twitter. Of the deceased, five are from West Bengal, two each from Jharkhand and neighbouring Assam and one from Mizoram's Lunglei district, the official said.
