China's Xi says cold war mentality and bloc confrontation must be rejected

However, unforeseen scheduling conflicts caused the appearance to be cancelled, according to the forum organisers. The speech, provided to media by the Chinese delegation, also called on business leaders to "actively involve yourselves" in "China's reform, opening-up and modernisation endeavours, and contribute to boosting development and prosperity of both the Asia-Pacific region and the world."

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 17-11-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 16:30 IST
Chinese leader Xi Jinping Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Actions that inflate conflicts and distort international norms are "all too common" and the world should jointly reject a cold war mentality and bloc confrontation, China's President Xi Jinping said in a written speech released on Thursday.

Xi also said unilateralism, protectionism and any attempt to politicise and weaponise economic and trade relations should be rejected by all. The remarks were originally due to be delivered by Xi at a business forum on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok. However, unforeseen scheduling conflicts caused the appearance to be cancelled, according to the forum organisers.

The speech, provided to media by the Chinese delegation, also called on business leaders to "actively involve yourselves" in "China's reform, opening-up and modernisation endeavours, and contribute to boosting development and prosperity of both the Asia-Pacific region and the world."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

