Air alert issued across Ukraine, explosions reported in several regions
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 23-11-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 17:05 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
An air-raid alert was issued across all Ukraine on Wednesday and Interfax Ukraine news agency reported explosions in several regions of southern and southeastern Ukraine, citing local channels in the Telegram messaging app.
Russian forces have increasingly targeted Ukrainian critical infrastructure in recent weeks as they faced setbacks on the battlefield following their Feb. 24 invasion.
