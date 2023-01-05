Syria: Rights experts call for renewal of cross-border aid resolution
UN News | Updated: 05-01-2023 06:06 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 06:06 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US military captures 6 ISIS operatives in 3 helicopter raids in Syria
Syria's Assad issues conditional amnesty for draft dodgers
India offers USD 280 million to Syria for building power, steel plant
Russia readies for another U.N. fight over Syria aid deliveries
Syria: Needs rise amid deepening humanitarian and economic crisis