Left Menu

Mumbai: Two passengers held with heroin, cocaine worth Rs 47 cr at international airport

In the first case, a man was held with 4.47 kilogram of heroin after he landed here on Kenya Airways flight KQ210 from Johannesburg in South Africa via Nairobi in Kenya. He had concealed the contraband in 12 document folders, he said.In the second case, a man who arrived on Ethiopian Airlines flight ET-460 was held after a scan of his baggage revealed suspicious buttons.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-01-2023 19:35 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 19:35 IST
Mumbai: Two passengers held with heroin, cocaine worth Rs 47 cr at international airport
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were arrested at Mumbai international airport on Friday allegedly with heroin and cocaine worth Rs 47 crore, an official said.

The operation by the Mumbai Airport Customs Zonal Unit III netted 4.47 kilograms of heroin valued at Rs 31.29 crore and 1.596 kilograms of cocaine worth Rs 15.96 crore, he said.

''They were held in separate cases. In the first case, a man was held with 4.47 kilogram of heroin after he landed here on Kenya Airways flight KQ210 from Johannesburg in South Africa via Nairobi in Kenya. He had concealed the contraband in 12 document folders,'' he said.

''In the second case, a man who arrived on Ethiopian Airlines flight ET-460 was held after a scan of his baggage revealed suspicious buttons. These buttons were excessive in number and placed unusually close to each other on clothes,'' he said.

A detailed search of the bag led to the discovery of 1.596 kilograms of cocaine concealed in buttons of kurtas and in false cavities inside women's handbags, the official said. The two were charged under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and have been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days, he informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023