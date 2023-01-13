Left Menu

Maha: Cong MLA, three others get one year jail for assaulting power company officials

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 13-01-2023 17:08 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 16:49 IST
Maha: Cong MLA, three others get one year jail for assaulting power company officials
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Friday sentenced Congress MLA and former minister Sunil Kedar and three others to one year imprisonment for assaulting power company officials in 2017.

Additional sessions judge Mangala Mote found the accused guilty of charges under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused were sentenced to one year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 14,000 each was imposed on them.

As per the case details, in 2017, there was a dispute between farmers and officials of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MSEDCL) over laying a transmission line in a village in Nagpur district.

MLA Kedar had reached the village with his supporters to settle the dispute. However, the matter escalated when the legislator assaulted officials of the MSEDCL. A case was registered at Kelwad police station and a chargesheet was filed following investigations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023