Germany calls on Russia to allow Navalny to receive necessary medical aid

Russian authorities should provide "urgent medical assistance" to Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, whose condition is critical in view of inhumane prison conditions and solitary confinement, a German government spokesperson said on Friday.

The spokesperson added that the German government was trying to help Navalny, but that this was currently difficult in the context of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

