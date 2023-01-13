Germany calls on Russia to allow Navalny to receive necessary medical aid
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-01-2023 17:10 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 16:50 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Russian authorities should provide "urgent medical assistance" to Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, whose condition is critical in view of inhumane prison conditions and solitary confinement, a German government spokesperson said on Friday.
The spokesperson added that the German government was trying to help Navalny, but that this was currently difficult in the context of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Following Taliban's crackdown on women, German non-profit organizations suspend operations in Afghanistan
Russia's Lavrov rejects Zelenskiy's 'peace formula' -RIA
WRAPUP 1-Russia steps up Kherson shelling, dismisses Zelenskiy's peace plan
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russia intensifies Kherson shelling
Science News Roundup: NASA mulls SpaceX backup plan for crew of Russia's leaky Soyuz ship