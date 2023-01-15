Left Menu

South Korea urges China to support dialogue with North Korea - S.Korea ministry

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2023 12:08 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 11:39 IST
Park Jin Image Credit: Wikipedia
South Korea's Foreign Minister Park Jin told Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Monday that the country expects China to actively support South Korea's efforts for dialogue with North Korea, South Korea's foreign ministry said.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Park in a video conference call on Monday that China will play a constructive role in the Korean peninsula issue, a ministry statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

