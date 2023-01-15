South Korea urges China to support dialogue with North Korea - S.Korea ministry
South Korea's Foreign Minister Park Jin told Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Monday that the country expects China to actively support South Korea's efforts for dialogue with North Korea, South Korea's foreign ministry said.
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Park in a video conference call on Monday that China will play a constructive role in the Korean peninsula issue, a ministry statement said.
