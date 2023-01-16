Left Menu

Maha: Tribunal awards Rs 12.96 lakh compensation to woman for son's death in road accident

In case of the other two persons who were injured in the accident, the tribunal awarded compensations worth Rs 85,168 and Rs 93,686 to them along with seven per cent interest per annum from the date of filing of the claims.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 16-01-2023 11:20 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 11:20 IST
Maha: Tribunal awards Rs 12.96 lakh compensation to woman for son's death in road accident
  • Country:
  • India

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Palghar district has awarded a compensation of Rs 12.96 lakh to a woman whose 19-year-old son died in a road accident in 2019. MACT member Dr Sudhiir M Deshpande, in the order passed on January 12, directed the owner of the offending dumper and its insurer to make the payment jointly and severally to the petitioner along with seven per cent interest per annum from the date of filing of the claim.

A copy of the order was made available on Saturday. The 45-year-old claimant informed the MACT through her counsel Ramesh Chavanke that her son worked in a garage and earned Rs 8,000 per month.

On March 17, 2019, the victim was travelling on a scooter along with his friends from a college when a speeding dumper coming from the opposite side rammed into their two-wheeler on Chandansar-Virar road.

The victim died on the spot and two other riders received severe injuries.

While the insurance company contested the claim, the dumper owner did not appear before the tribunal and the matter was decided ex-parte against him. The MACT awarded a compensation of Rs 12.96 lakh to the deceased's mother, including Rs 8.64 lakh towards the loss of income, Rs 3.45 lakh for future prospects, Rs 16,500 towards loss of estate, Rs 44,000 for loss of filial consortium, Rs 16,500 for funeral expenses and Rs 10,000 towards the cost of litigation. In case of the other two persons who were injured in the accident, the tribunal awarded compensations worth Rs 85,168 and Rs 93,686 to them along with seven per cent interest per annum from the date of filing of the claims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
2
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland
3
FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Donald Trump's company sentenced to pay $1.61 million penalty for tax fraud; Weekend brings more rain, snow to storm-hit California and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Donald Trump's company sentenced to pay $1.61 mill...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023