Left Menu

Swedish prosecutor to take no action over hanging Erdogan effigy - newspaper

A Swedish prosecutor said on Monday there would be no formal investigation into a demonstration last week in Stockholm in which a life-size effigy of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was hung from a lamppost by its feet, the Aftonbladet reported.

Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2023 17:05 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 16:40 IST
Swedish prosecutor to take no action over hanging Erdogan effigy - newspaper
Representative Image Image Credit: pxfuel
  • Country:
  • Sweden

A Swedish prosecutor said on Monday there would be no formal investigation into a demonstration last week in Stockholm in which a life-size effigy of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was hung from a lamppost by its feet, the Aftonbladet reported. A video clip published last week that showed an effigy of Erdogan hanging upside down outside Stockholm's city hall caused outrage in Turkey. Ankara summoned Sweden's ambassador on Thursday and demanded that those responsible for the demonstration be prosecuted.

However, a Swedish prosecutor formally decided the action was not punishable by Swedish law. "I received the case as defamation, but did not think it could amount to defamation. Therefore, I decided not to initiate a preliminary investigation," prosecutor Lucas Eriksson told Aftonbladet on Monday.

Sweden has been seeking Turkey's approval to join NATO, for which it applied after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year. Ankara has said Sweden needs to take a clearer stance against what it sees as terrorists, mainly Kurdish militants and the organisation it blames for a 2016 coup attempt. Finland and Sweden signed a three-way agreement with Turkey in 2022 aimed at overcoming Ankara's objections to their NATO membership.

Sweden's prime minister condemned the demonstration last week and said it was a sabotage of Sweden's bid to join NATO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
3
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland
4
Nearly one billion served by healthcare facilities without reliable electricity

Nearly one billion served by healthcare facilities without reliable electric...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023