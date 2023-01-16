Dutch finance minister: EU's response to Washington's IRA should stem from existing funds
Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2023 20:09 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 20:09 IST
Any European response to Washington's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) should stem from existing funds, Dutch Finance minister Sigrid Kaag said on Monday ahead of a Eurogroup meeting.
"We think it is desirable that there will be a European initiative of our own, but this should be on the basis of study (and) a little more insight (...) We think that it must be financed by existing resources", she told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European
- Dutch Finance
- Eurogroup
- Inflation Reduction Act
- Washington
- Sigrid Kaag
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European parliament to waiver immunity of two MEPs following EU corruption case
European shares start 2023 on upbeat note on encouraging factory data
European shares start 2023 on upbeat note on encouraging factory data
European Parliament to waive immunity of two MEPs in corruption case
European shares rise in first trading session of 2023