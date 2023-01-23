EU foreign policy chief hopes bloc members can agree on next tranche of aid to Ukraine
Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2023 13:15 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 13:14 IST
The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he hopes member states would be able to approve another 500 million euro ($545.00 million) tranche in aid money for Ukraine during a foreign ministers' meeting on Monday.
Speaking ahead of the meeting, Borrell said he was hopeful EU members would reach an agreement on the funds, which are part of the European Peace Facility. ($1 = 0.9174 euros)
