Left Menu

Crown Estate sues Twitter over alleged rent arrears for UK HQ

Twitter did not immediately respond for a request for comment. The company laid off half its workforce after it was taken over by Elon Musk last October. In London, the office was left deserted and any evidence that Twitter had once occupied the building were erased.

Reuters | Updated: 24-01-2023 02:04 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 02:04 IST
Crown Estate sues Twitter over alleged rent arrears for UK HQ

Britain's Crown Estate, an independent commercial business that manages the property portfolio belonging to the monarchy, said on Monday it had begun court proceedings against Twitter over alleged unpaid rent on its London headquarters. Court lists showed the case against Twitter had been filed at the High Court in London last week.

In a statement, the Crown Estate, which owns some of the most expensive land in central London, said the action related to "rental arrears" on the social media platform's office space in the British capital. Twitter did not immediately respond for a request for comment.

The company laid off half its workforce after it was taken over by Elon Musk last October. In London, the office was left deserted and any evidence that Twitter had once occupied the building were erased.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
2
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
4
NASA video shows several solar flares bursting off the Sun | Watch

NASA video shows several solar flares bursting off the Sun | Watch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023