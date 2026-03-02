Left Menu

Britain Prepares Evacuation Strategy for Citizens in the Gulf

British Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper announced plans to establish support systems for the evacuation of British citizens from the Gulf region. Approximately 300,000 people are estimated to live there, with the UK government coordinating with the travel industry and planning potential government evacuations if necessary.

British Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper declared on Monday that the UK is implementing support mechanisms to aid in the evacuation of British citizens residing in the Gulf, which is home to an estimated 300,000 Brits.

Cooper disclosed to Sky News that the government is considering a diverse array of options, prioritizing collaboration with the travel industry and preparing for government-led evacuations if the situation requires.

Efforts are also underway to reopen airspace, with rapid deployment teams being dispatched to the region to assist the travel industry, she explained.

