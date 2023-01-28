Left Menu

Teak worth Rs 1 crore seized, two arrested in Bengal

PTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 28-01-2023 10:33 IST | Created: 28-01-2023 10:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two persons were arrested and a teak worth Rs 1 crore was seized from their possession in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district, a forest official said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, Baikunthapur Forest Division personnel intercepted a container and a trailer in the Panikouri area late on Friday and found the vehicles to be loaded with Burma teak, he said.

The teak, worth Rs 1 crore, was being smuggled to Kolkata from Guwahati, the official said, adding the arrested persons are residents of Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.

