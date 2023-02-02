Left Menu

Ex-Maha home minister Anil Deshmukh seeks court permission to visit Nagpur, Delhi

Special judge R N Rokade sought a response from the CBI and ED and adjourned the matter to February 6.The Nationalist Congress Party leader was arrested by the ED in November 2021 in an alleged money laundering case. In April 2022, the CBI arrested him in a corruption case.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-02-2023 20:59 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 20:59 IST
Ex-Maha home minister Anil Deshmukh seeks court permission to visit Nagpur, Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, out on bail in alleged corruption cases, on Thursday approached a special court here seeking permission to visit his hometown Nagpur and Delhi.

Deshmukh is one of the accused in alleged money laundering and corruption cases being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), respectively.

One of the conditions imposed on him by the Bombay High Court while granting him bail was that he shall not leave Mumbai without the trial court's permission. In two separate pleas filed before the trial court through advocate Inderpal Singh, Deshmukh said he is a native of Nagpur and has deep family roots there, apart from being the elected representative of an Assembly constituency in Nagpur district.

He also needed to meet his lawyers in New Delhi, the application said. Special judge R N Rokade sought a response from the CBI and ED and adjourned the matter to February 6.

The Nationalist Congress Party leader was arrested by the ED in November 2021 in an alleged money laundering case. In April 2022, the CBI arrested him in a corruption case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to discuss Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to disc...

 India
2
Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies during treatment

Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies durin...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the Milky Way; Ancient Egypt's mummification ingredients came from far-flung locales and more

Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the M...

 Global
4
Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg repor...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Smart Cities: A Blueprint for a Better Future

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023