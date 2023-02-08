Left Menu

Parents of student shot dead in US seek help in sending body back to Telangana

The parents of a student from Khammam district of Telangana, who allegedly died of a gunshot wound in the United States, have requested the governments help in bringing the body back home.Akhil Sai Mahankali, 25, from Madhira town in Khammam district, died in the state of Alabama, US, on Monday and an Indian national was arrested and charged with manslaughter, police said.Mahankali was studying MS in the US.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-02-2023 09:04 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 09:04 IST
Parents of student shot dead in US seek help in sending body back to Telangana
  • Country:
  • India

The parents of a student from Khammam district of Telangana, who allegedly died of a gunshot wound in the United States, have requested the governments' help in bringing the body back home.

Akhil Sai Mahankali, 25, from Madhira town in Khammam district, died in the state of Alabama, US, on Monday and an Indian national was arrested and charged with manslaughter, police said.

Mahankali was studying MS in the US. He went there a little over a year ago and did part-time jobs, his parents said on Tuesday.

Their son had said his course would get completed in another three months and that he would get a job.

His weeping mother said she never imagined her son would come back home dead. ''We'd sent him for higher studies. Never imagined even in the dreams that we will lose our son like this,'' she said.

His parents requested the Telangana, India and the US governments to help in sending their son's body to their native place. His family is planning to conduct the last rites at Miryalaguda.

Police and medical personnel in the US found Akhil Sai Mahankali with a life-threatening gunshot wound around 9.30 pm on Sunday. They took him to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead, according to the Montgomery Advertiser, a newspaper.

Both the deceased and the accused are from Montgomery, the capital city of Alabama, it said, adding that the latter is now in jail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

Global
3
GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

Global
4
All institutions called to continue working collectively to stem GBV

All institutions called to continue working collectively to stem GBV

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023