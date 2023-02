U.S. Treasury's Yellen still hopes to visit China but offers no details on timing

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that she still hoped to be able to visit China but offered no details on plans or timing. A team of U.S. Treasury officials was scheduled to travel to China this month to prepare for a visit by Yellen, but that was before a diplomatic row over a Chinese balloon that Washington claims was spying on the United States. The United States shot down the balloon on Saturday.

The United States held briefings in Washington and Beijing with foreign diplomats from 40 nations about the Chinese balloon, whose appearance over the U.S. last week caused political outrage in Washington and prompted Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel a trip to Beijing that both countries had hoped would patch their frayed relations. Blinken would have arrived in Beijing on Sunday. Yellen, speaking to reporters on Wednesday, said it was important to improve communications with Chinese counterparts on economic issues.

"I still hope to be able to visit China to meet with economic counterparts. But I don't have any detail to offer you on just when, and I really think that's up to State (department) and DOD (Department of Defense)," Yellen said, noting that she did meet with her Chinese counterpart in Zurich on the way to Africa. A U.S. Air Force fighter jet shot down the balloon off the South Carolina coast on Saturday, a week after it first entered U.S. airspace. China's foreign ministry has said it was a weather balloon that had blown off course and accused the United States of overreacting.

When Yellen met Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in January in Zurich, they both agreed to enhance communication about macroeconomic and financial issues.

