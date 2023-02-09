Russia set to intensify attacks on Ukraine - Italy defence minister
Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2023 19:42 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 19:42 IST
Russia looks poised to step up its offensive against Ukraine in the year-long war, Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said on Thursday.
"We are working with Ukraine to help it to defend itself from this attack which it seems is about to intensify today and in the coming days," Crosetto said at a news conference in Rome.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Britain sounds alarm on Russia-based hacking group
WRAPUP 2-Germany, U.S. to send battle tanks to Ukraine, Russia slams decision
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Allies pledge modern tanks to Ukraine
New U.S. envoy arrives in Russia - embassy
Yellen welcomes South Africa's energy transition, steers clear of Russia mention