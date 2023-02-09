Left Menu

Russia set to intensify attacks on Ukraine - Italy defence minister

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2023 19:42 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 19:42 IST
Russia set to intensify attacks on Ukraine - Italy defence minister

Russia looks poised to step up its offensive against Ukraine in the year-long war, Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said on Thursday.

"We are working with Ukraine to help it to defend itself from this attack which it seems is about to intensify today and in the coming days," Crosetto said at a news conference in Rome.

