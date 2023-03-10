Left Menu

Maha: CISF jawan drowns after bike falls into canal; wife and kids survive

A jawan from the Central Industrial Security Force fell into a canal and drowned after he lost control of his motorbike in Maharashtras Nashik district, a police official said on Friday. He had been on deputation to the Special Protection Group, said another official.While district guardian minister Dada Bhuse monitored the rescue operation, the locals were upset that it took a long time to recover Gites body.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 10-03-2023 23:02 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 23:02 IST
Maha: CISF jawan drowns after bike falls into canal; wife and kids survive
A jawan from the Central Industrial Security Force fell into a canal and drowned after he lost control of his motorbike in Maharashtra's Nashik district, a police official said on Friday. His wife and two kids who were travelling with him survived.

Ganesh Gite (36), who joined CISF in 2011, was on leave to attend a relative's wedding, the official said. His body was recovered after nearly 20 hours, he said. Gite, who hailed from Mendhi village in Sinnar taluka in the district, visited the famous Shirdi shrine along with his wife, 7-year-old daughter and 18-month-old son on Thursday. The family was returning on a motorbike when they met with an accident, he said. Around 6.30 pm, Gite lost control of the two-wheeler when he tried to take a turn near Chondhi Shivar, a little distance from their home, and the family fell into a canal of a dam built on the river Godavari, he said. Gite reportedly helped locals rescue his wife and children but could not pull himself out. "The current was strong as the water was being discharged into the canal as per rotation," said the official.

A rescue operation was launched after the water supply to the canal was stopped. Gite's body was found at 2.25 pm on Friday, about 1 km from the accident spot, the official said. He had been on deputation to the Special Protection Group, said another official.

While district guardian minister Dada Bhuse monitored the rescue operation, the locals were upset that it took a long time to recover Gite's body.

