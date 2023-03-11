Land-for-jobs 'scam': CBI summons Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav for questioning
The Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD leader was asked to appear for questioning on Saturday forenoon but he is yet to arrive at the headquarters of the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI here, they said.
- Country:
- India
The CBI has summoned Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav to appear for questioning in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam on Saturday, officials said.
Yadav was earlier called for questioning on March 4 but he had not appeared before the CBI sleuths, following which a fresh date was given for Saturday, they said. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader was asked to appear for questioning on Saturday forenoon but he is yet to arrive at the headquarters of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) here, they said. The federal agency recently questioned RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi in Delhi and Patna respectively. The case pertains to people allegedly given employment in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold at cheap rates to the Yadav family and its associates, the officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tejashwi Yadav
- Lalu Prasad
- Delhi
- Patna
- Bihar
- Yadav
- Rabri Devi
ALSO READ
Video shoot on railway track turns fatal, two youths die after being hit by train in Delhi
SC asks Centre to look into allegation of closure of GPF accounts of seven Patna HC judges
Mobile phones will not be allowed in booth area during election of MCD panel members: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi.
Delhi: Pregnant woman, live-in partner snatch mobile; partner nabbed after scanning 150 CCTVs
Delhi: 61-yr-old swallows pill with aluminium blister foil, saved in rare operation