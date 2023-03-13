Left Menu

NCPCR summons MCD commissioner after stray dogs kill two minors in Vasant Kunj

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2023 18:44 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 18:15 IST
NCPCR summons MCD commissioner after stray dogs kill two minors in Vasant Kunj
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The apex child rights body NCPCR has summoned MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti and sought an action taken report from him over the death of two siblings reportedly by stray dogs in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area.

Two children, aged seven and five, were mauled to death by stray dogs in a forest area in Ruchi Vihar in separate incidents over two days, according to media reports.

The police have said they have written to the MCD to take appropriate measures to curb the dog menace. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights in a letter to Bharti said it considers it ''appropriate to issue summons to your offices to physically appear before the commission on Friday along with action taken reports of the incident''.

