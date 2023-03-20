Maoist carrying bounty of Rs 5 lakh surrenders in J’khand

A wanted Maoist of the proscribed TSPC carrying a bounty of Rs five lakh surrendered to the security forces in Latehar district of Jharkhand on Monday.

Dasrath Oraon alias Roshan Ji, who is wanted in about 60 different cases related to Maoist attacks, surrendered in the presence of Palamu inspector general Rajkumar Lakra, Latehar superintendent of police Anjani Anjan and CRPF commandant K D Joshi at the SP's office.

He is wanted in connection with incidents of IED explosions, a blast in a police van, besides murder, the SP said. Lakra said Oraon was the 'sub-zonal commander' of Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) outfit and wanted in 60 cases lodged in police stations of Balumath, Latehar, Chandwa, Herhanj, Manika, Tandwa and Kunda areas.

After his surrender, Oraon told media persons that he was associated with left wing extremism for 19 years. "I was with CPI(Maoist) till 2016 and then joined TSPC. The government's surrender policy attracted me to surrender. I appeal to my other colleagues to return to the mainstream taking advantage of the surrender policy," he said. CPI(Maoist) is banned like the TPSC.

