Police official suspended in Pakistan's Sindh for harassing Hindus for "violating" Ramzan Ordinance

Authorities in Pakistan's southern province of Sindh on Saturday suspended a police officer for harassing, manhandling, and arresting Hindus for allegedly "violating" a law forbidding eating or drinking in public during the holy month of Ramzan, according to a media report.

The action was taken when a video went viral showing Station House Officer (SHO) Kabil Bhayo of the Khanpur police station in the Ghotki district going around with a stick in hand and hitting some shoppers, including Hindu men who were reportedly preparing biryani for delivery to customers, reported The Express Tribune newspaper.

''I swear that I belong to the Hindu community, and he is taking away food. We do not run the dining service indoors during Ramzan," a man who was arrested by the police said.

However, the SHO publicly forced the Hindu restaurant owner to take an oath on his sacred book. The police officer arrested more than a dozen people after physically assaulting them.

After the video went viral, the Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) took notice and wrote to the deputy inspector general (DIG) Sukkur and senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ghotki to take action against the police officer.

''The act is a violation of fundamental rights of citizens regardless of their religion and beliefs and goes against Article 20 of the Constitution of Pakistan, which guarantees the freedom to profess and manage religious institutions," a letter issued by the SHRC stated.

It added that the SHO's behaviour was against the landmark judgment by former chief justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani on minority rights, issued on June 19, 2014.

SHRC Chairperson Iqbal Detho asked the senior police officials to probe into the matter and take action against the SHO.

The Ramzan Ordinance states that only people who are obligated to fast under the tenets of Islam are barred from eating, drinking, and smoking in public places during fasting hours in the month of Ramzan, according to The Express Tribune.

Sindh province is home to the largest Hindu population in Pakistan.

During Ramzan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, Muslims across the world fast from dawn to dusk and shun worldly pleasures.

