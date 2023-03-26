Left Menu

India summons Canadian envoy over Khalistan protests

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2023 15:19 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 14:56 IST
India summons Canadian envoy over Khalistan protests
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

India has summoned Canadian High Commissioner Cameron MacKay and conveyed its strong concerns about the actions by pro-Khalistani extremist elements against its diplomatic missions in Canada recently.

MacKay was summoned by the External Affairs Ministry on Saturday and sought an explanation on how “separatist and extremist elements” were allowed to breach the security of its diplomatic mission and consulates despite the presence of police, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

On Sunday last, India's High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma was forced to skip an event in British Columbia province after a violent protest by Khalistan supporters.

Indian-origin journalist Sameer Kaushal, who was at the venue to cover the protest, was also assaulted by protesters.

Canada was reminded of its obligations under the Vienna Convention and asked to arrest and prosecute the individuals who have already been identified as being involved in such acts, the ministry said.

It said it expected the Canadian government to take all steps needed to ensure the security of its diplomatic premises and the safety of its diplomats so that they are able to fulfil their normal diplomatic functions.

Canada has recently seen a rise in anti-India activities by Khalistan supporters who have vandalized some Hindu temples.

Earlier this month, pro-Khalistan supporters had attacked the Indian High Commission in London and vandalized the Indian consulate in San Francisco.

The External Affairs Ministry had summoned the Charge d'affaires of Britain and the US to voice strong protests against the developments at its missions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in Jaipur

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in ...

 India
4
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023