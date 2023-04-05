7 arrested for killing barking deer in Odisha's Similipal
At least seven people were arrested for allegedly killing a barking deer in Similipal National Park in Odisha's Mayurbanj district, a senior forest official said on Wednesday.
Additional Conservator of Forest of Similipal Tiger Project, Falguni Behera, said the barking deer's carcass and weapons were seized from their possession.
A patrolling party of forest personnel arrested the poachers and found the carcass in a well in Goili village on Wednesday.
