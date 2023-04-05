Left Menu

7 arrested for killing barking deer in Odisha's Similipal

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 05-04-2023 23:40 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 23:40 IST
At least seven people were arrested for allegedly killing a barking deer in Similipal National Park in Odisha's Mayurbanj district, a senior forest official said on Wednesday.

Additional Conservator of Forest of Similipal Tiger Project, Falguni Behera, said the barking deer's carcass and weapons were seized from their possession.

A patrolling party of forest personnel arrested the poachers and found the carcass in a well in Goili village on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

